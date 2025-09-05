A video capturing motorcyclists driving against traffic on the Federal Highway’s designated motorcycle lane has gone viral on social media.

The footage, shared on Reddit’s r/Malaysia by user @Nightstalker1993, shows several motorcyclists riding in the wrong direction, forcing others to navigate carefully to avoid collision.

According to the original poster (OP), the incident occurred after a motorcyclist crashed due to fallen trees and sand that obstructed more than half of the lane. Police were present at the scene, managing traffic in the area.

“Fallen trees and sand covering more than half the motor lane, leading to a rider getting into an accident. Traffic on the main road cleared up after the police arrived,” OP shared.

OP explained that some motorcyclists, upon seeing flashing blue lights ahead, allegedly assumed it was a roadblock and decided to travel against traffic on the narrow lane.

“I***s going the wrong way on the narrow motorcycle lane just because they saw flashing blue lights in front. They think it’s a roadblock. Should catch these i***s—definitely without a license or road tax, or both. They almost caused another accident,” he wrote.

