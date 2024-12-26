TEMERLOH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) successfully dismantled smuggling activities involving cigarettes and alcohol worth over RM1.6 million in three separate raids in Johor and Selangor.

Pahang Customs director Mohd Asri Seman said that in the first operation on Dec 3, the Temerloh JKDM Enforcement Branch raided a house in Ulu Tiram, Johor, which was being used as a storage facility for kretek and white cigarettes.

“During the raid, the team discovered 449,400 sticks of cigarettes from various brands, estimated to be worth RM49,340, with unpaid duties amounting to RM301,538,” he told a press conference here today.

In a second operation on Dec 10, the department seized a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) near a housing area in Tebrau, Johor, which was found to be carrying 380,800 sticks of cigarettes worth RM55,856, with unpaid duties of RM256,913.60.

He said both cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Mohd Asri said that in the third case, on Dec 12, customs officials seized a container falsely declared to be carrying wallpapers at Port Klang, Selangor.

The container contained 52,800 cans of beer, which were suspected to lack proper import permits. It was valued at RM60,693.60, with unpaid duties amounting to RM891,208.56.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.