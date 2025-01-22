Customs seizes firecrackers, drugs worth over RM1 million

DENGKIL: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has seized fireworks, firecrackers and drugs worth about RM1.05 million at four locations in Selangor, said Customs assistant director-general (enforcement) Raizam Setapa@Mustapha.

She said that on Jan 14, a total of 1,330 boxes containing fireworks and firecrackers worth an estimated RM629,320 were seized during a raid on a warehouse in Beranang.

“There were 11 types of fireworks and firecrackers believed to be intended for the local market. This is the biggest case involving fireworks this year.

“A local man in his 50s was detained to assist with the investigation,” she told a press conference here today.

Raizam said initial investigations revealed the fireworks and firecrackers did not comply with the specifications and guidelines set in the import permits issued by the Home Ministry.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Regarding the drug seizures, Raizam said operations conducted at two logistics company warehouses in Petaling Jaya on Jan 3 and 5 led to the confiscation of two packages of cocaine weighing about one kilogramme (kg) and 1.1 kg.

She said the first seizure involved a transparent plastic package containing a compressed white substance suspected to be cocaine, valued at RM200,000.

“The modus operandi involved hiding the drugs in the middle section of hollowed-out books, with the parcel declared as toys for export overseas,” she said.

For the second seizure, Raizam stated that a transparent plastic package containing a compressed white substance suspected to be cocaine, worth about RM220,000, was discovered.

“The modus operandi involved using courier services to export goods overseas, with the package declared as a ‘new gift book’,” she said, adding that no arrests were made in connection with both cases.

She said both cases are being investigated under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Raizam added that on Dec 30, her team seized a package at the Mail and Courier Centre, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang.

According to her, the package, declared as a toy and weighing approximately 1.3 kg, was valued at RM4,000 and addressed to a European country.

“The package contained 100 glass cartridges for electronic cigarettes filled with liquid and five rolls of paper containing shredded green plant material, both suspected to be cannabis,” she said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.