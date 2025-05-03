KUALA LUMPUR: A customs officer was found dead at the Treasury Office in Putrajaya, with his neck and legs bound by cable ties.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10.56 am and a police team from the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) was dispatched to the scene.

“The victim was discovered lying on the office floor, with his neck and legs bound by a cable ties. The deceased was 45 years old and had served as a Customs Tribunal Officer,“ he said in a statement.

Rusdi said a check at the scene did not reveal the presence of any criminal elements.

He added that the body was sent to Putrajaya Hospital’s Forensic and Pathology Department for a post-mortem.

“The police urge the public not to speculate about the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Putrajaya Police Hotline at 03-88862222, or the nearest police station,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that the victim was believed to have been missing since Monday after clocking in for work.

An internal search was conducted, and the Civil Defence Force later found his body in a room within the ministry.

Meanwhile, a Finance Ministry (MOF) in a statement confirmed that a death had occurred at the MOF Complex today.

“The authorities have informed the victim’s family. This incident deeply saddens the MOF, and it extends its condolences to the bereaved family,“ the statement read.

The ministry pledged full cooperation and will leave the matter to the Police for further investigation.