Cyberjaya student murder: Three suspects arrested in Malaysia

SEPANG: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the suspected murder of a university student in Cyberjaya. The body of the victim was discovered in a condominium last Tuesday, prompting an immediate investigation.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that a 19-year-old man and two women, aged 20, were detained in Johor Bahru and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, within 48 hours of the case being reported.

“They are believed to be known to the victim,“ he said in a statement today.

Authorities have sought a remand order at the Sepang Sessions Court to hold the suspects for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder.

The public has been urged to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information that could disrupt the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today. The remand order was issued by Sepang Sessions Court Judge Azaraorani Abdul Rahman.