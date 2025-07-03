Cycling coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault of teenage cyclist

KUALA LUMPUR: A cycling coach has denied charges of physically assaulting a teenage cyclist in a case that has drawn attention to athlete safety.

Nor Effandy Rosli, 58, a former national road cyclist, pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl under his supervision.

The alleged incident occurred in June 2024 at a bicycle store in Taman Desa Keramat. The charge falls under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same law.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin granted Nor Effandy bail at RM8,000 with one surety. Additional conditions include surrendering his passport, monthly police reporting, and a prohibition on contacting the victim.

Nor Effandy, currently an enforcement assistant with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), was represented by lawyer Hamdan Hamzah. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzie handled the prosecution. The case will next be mentioned on August 1.