SHAH ALAM: The total amount of waste collected daily at Ramadan bazaars in Selangor this year has reduced by about 40 per cent, from 70 tonnes last year to 40 tonnes, said KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir.

He attributed this decline to increasing awareness among the community and traders in managing their expenses and businesses more prudently, avoiding excess during the fasting month.

“This year, we have been tasked with managing Ramadan bazaar waste in seven local government authorities, covering 152 locations with 9,832 stalls.

“For this year, we are seeing nearly a 50 per cent decrease—perhaps because people are more mindful about avoiding waste, and traders are not overproducing and ending up with unsold goods,“ he said when met at the Ramadan Charity Event yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ramli ensured a smooth garbage collection during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“I can assure you that KDEB operates 365 days a year,” he said, adding that plans are also made for the garbage collectors to enter residential areas early and to complete it before the Raya prayers.