Dangerous-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Johor until Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain at a dangerous level in several areas in Pahang and Johor until Sunday.

MetMalaysia, in a warning issued at 11.35 am, informed that the areas involved in Pahang are Rompin while in Johor it involves Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Warnings for bad-level continuous rain were issued for several other areas in Pahang, namely Bera and Pekan while in Johor it involves Tangkak, Segamat and Muar.

MetMalaysia also issued a warning of continuous rain at a caution level in Terengganu covering Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman while in Pahang it involves Jerantut, Maran and Kuantan.

The same warning was also issued in Melaka and several areas in Negeri Sembilan involving Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin.

In Sarawak, the areas involved include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu.