DAP installs giant Jalur Gemilang in Kepala Batas after flag error

KEPALA BATAS: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) installed a massive Jalur Gemilang at a hardware store on Jalan Bertam Perdana to rectify a recent viral incident involving the national flag being flown upside down.

Penang DAP assistant secretary H’ng Mooi Lye stated the 10x20ft flag serves as an educational tool to demonstrate proper flag etiquette.

“For the love of the country, we should make it right.”

H’ng added the installation acts as a visual guide for the public during the National Month campaign from 1 August to 16 September.

As part of the initiative, H’ng distributed 500 flags to the public during the site visit.

Penang Chief Minister’s Special Coordinator Lay Hock Peng also attended the event.

H’ng noted the Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council are urging businesses to decorate with the national flag throughout National Month.

Hardware store owner Pang Chin Tian, 59, admitted the upside-down flag incident was unintentional.

Pang accepted responsibility for the mistake, which occurred last Saturday, and pledged to be more cautious in future flag displays.

“It was not intentional. I admit it was my fault.”

Police arrested Pang on Saturday and released him on bail after recording his statement on Sunday.

The investigation followed a 21-second viral video showing Pang and another man allegedly hoisting the flag incorrectly. – Bernama