DAPSY and Wanita UMNO condemn Israel’s detention of GSF activists

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP Socialist Youth Council and Wanita UMNO have strongly condemned Israeli forces for detaining Global Sumud Flotilla activists on their mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

DAPSY chief Woo Kah Leong described the actions as utterly despicable and inhumane in a statement today.

He demanded that all activists, particularly Malaysians, be released immediately and without conditions.

Woo stated that the world must unite in condemning Israel which poses a clear threat to world peace.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, chief of Wanita UMNO Malaysia, denounced Israel’s interference in the humanitarian mission that brought unarmed volunteers and aid to Gaza.

She said the actions go beyond all bounds of humanity and violate the rights of Palestinians suffering under sanctions.

Noraini stressed that Wanita UMNO stood firmly with the Malaysian Government in demanding that Israel be held accountable for violating international law and human rights.

She added that the safety of volunteers, especially Malaysian citizens, must be guaranteed and cannot be compromised.

Wanita UMNO also vowed to continue supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle for as long as their fundamental rights and freedoms are denied.

Opposition leader and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin described the detention as a crime and a violation of the Geneva Convention and international maritime law.

He called on the international community to strongly condemn Israel’s actions.

Hamzah stated that the conduct of the Zionist regime under Benjamin Netanyahu is an insult to global humanitarian efforts. – Bernama