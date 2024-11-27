PETALING JAYA: Edlynn Zamileen Mohd Amin better known as Cik B has urged the public to remain patient and calm regarding the recent asset seizure of her mother, Datuk Seri Vida.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself along with a caption informing the public to keep calm.

“Be patient guys, stay calm, and relax. InshaAllah, everything will be okay.”

Previously, it was reported by mStar that several assets at Vida’s bungalow in Meru Ipoh, Perak, were seized, including two Toyota Vellfires, a Toyota Grand Hiace, and a BMW X7.

She was reported to have failed to settle the outstanding balance for her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, which was converted into a studio in 2018, amounting to RM1,060,285.

The cosmetics entrepreneur shared that she has since appointed a lawyer to advise and assist her in resolving the matter.