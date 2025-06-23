Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai: Journalists vital in digital era

KUALA LUMPUR: The services of professional journalists is still essential in facing the challenges of a media landscape now dominated by influencers, content creators, and citizen journalists.

This is crucial for disseminating authentic and high-quality news content and reports to the public.

National Journalism Laureate Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who is also the Chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), said that the credibility and integrity of trully professional journalists are highly sought after in an era where everyone has unlimited access to news sources.

“Not everyone can be a journalist. Citizen journalists, for example, can be contributors, but not actual journalists, because an actual journalist needs to be systematically trained, starting from the newsroom. It’s not just about having a diploma or a degree.

“The journalism profession requires knowledge of regulations, laws, constant awareness of societal sensitivities, and every report produced must be of high quality with sufficient sources and a fact-checking system because we are responsible for all the writings produced,“ he said during an interview with Bernama Radio today.

Wong, 64, who has over 40 years of experience in the world of journalism, was announced as the National Journalism Laureate at the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)-Petronas Journalism Awards 2024 last Friday.

The award, which saw Wong etch his name alongside 13 other prominent journalism icons who have received the same recognition, was presented by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Touching on his journalism career, which he embarked on in 1984, Wong described it not merely as a job but as a significant trust and responsibility as a chronicler of the nation’s history.

“This field doesn’t offer the highest salaries or fixed working hours, but it’s the most meaningful career. We get to witness history unfold before our eyes, and it makes this career addictive; we are constantly ‘news junkies’ eager to disseminate information to the public,“ he said.

The veteran figure also advised the current generation of young journalists to continuously add value to their personal quality and news writing, urging them not to merely process media statements and attend press conferences.

“You need to improve, always be dedicated, write analyses, and commentaries to upgrade yourselves. At the same time, always adhere to principles, have integrity, always continue to improve yourself,“ he said.

During the interview session, Wong also expressed his gratitude to Bernama following the recognition he received as the National Journalism Laureate.

“This recognition is the highest level, the pinnacle of my career... and it is certainly the highest honour for me to be here as Chairman of Bernama. There are many newspapers, many news and media companies, but there is only one Bernama,“ he said.