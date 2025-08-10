Greece joins EU in Gaza food aid air-drops amid humanitarian crisis

ATHENS: Greece has participated in an EU-coordinated effort to deliver food aid to Gaza via air-drops.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the operation on Facebook.

“Two aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force dropped 8.5 tonnes of essential food supplies in areas of Gaza,“ he said.

The initiative involved collaboration with EU and Middle Eastern nations to address urgent humanitarian needs.

Mitsotakis emphasised Greece’s commitment to ending hostilities and ensuring aid reaches Gaza.

“Greece will continue to undertake initiatives for the immediate cessation of hostilities,“ he stated.

Western nations like Britain, France, and Spain have also conducted similar aid missions.

UN official Philippe Lazzarini warned that airdrops alone cannot prevent famine in Gaza.

The UN estimates 600 aid trucks daily are required to meet basic needs in the enclave.

The humanitarian crisis has deepened after 21 months of conflict following Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing calls for a ceasefire to avert famine.

Recent Israeli military plans to seize Gaza City have drawn international condemnation. - AFP