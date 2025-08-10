Labuschagne targets Ashes return after Test axe

OMITTED Australian Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne has declared his determination to reclaim his spot, expressing willingness to open the batting in this year’s Ashes series against England.

The 31-year-old lost his place in Australia’s Test side during their recent tour of the West Indies following a prolonged run drought.

Labuschagne told The Australian newspaper his exclusion might have served as unexpected motivation.

“It was tough because you never want to be dropped.”

The right-hander immediately shifted focus to regaining his position for cricket’s oldest rivalry.

“But almost as soon as their (selectors) words came out my mind shifted straight away to, ‘Okay, how am I playing the Ashes ... how do I make that happen?’.”

He believes the break provided valuable reflection time away from public scrutiny.

“This has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, ‘Marnus has got to go’.”

The experienced campaigner thrives on silencing critics through performance.

“There is a tipping point but it’s something I thrive on, proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way.”

His temporary absence from the Test arena clarified his ambitions.

“Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to sit back and think, ‘This is where I want to be and this is how I’m going to get there’.”

Labuschagne’s last Test appearance saw him unsuccessfully trialled as opener during June’s World Test Championship final against South Africa.

The 58-Test veteran managed scores of 17 and 22 before selectors omitted him from subsequent squads.

With young replacement Sam Konstas struggling at the top order, Labuschagne stands ready to reclaim the opening role if required.

“I would be happy to do that -- I would love to.”

He acknowledged Cameron Green’s strong performances at number three during the Caribbean tour.

“If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that’s fine.”

The Queenslander accepts he may need to adapt from his preferred position.

“If you had asked me where I prefer to bat, obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don’t get a choice.”

Labuschagne will resume international duties in Australia’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

His focus then shifts to domestic cricket, where Sheffield Shield performances could secure an Ashes recall when the series begins in Perth on 21 November. – AFP