Daycare assistant files representation over physical abuse charges

SEREMBAN: A daycare centre assistant has filed a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding charges of physical abuse involving four children aged five to six years.

Lawyers for GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd, Najib Zakaria, and Dorina Abdullah, representing Puteri Nurin Amalina Ahmad Daud, 20, informed the court of the matter during today’s case mention before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi at the Sessions Court.

The lawyers also requested a one-month extension to prepare the representation.

On Sept 12, Puteri Nurin pleaded not guilty to four counts of physical abuse against four girls at a daycare centre in August.

She was accused of pressing a hot metal spoon onto the victims’ arms, causing injuries, and charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

During today’s proceedings, Najib appealed to the court to grant bail, as the accused was unrepresented when she was charged on Sept 12.

Najib explained that his client was charged in two separate courts on Sept 12, with only one granting bail. He submitted that bail should be allowed to avoid inconsistency in the rulings.

However, deputy public prosecutor Intan Noorashikin Nasarudin opposed bail, saying, that if it is granted the prosecution recommends a sum of RM20,000 for each charge.

She also requested that the accused be ordered not to approach the victims and witnesses, to report to the police monthly, and to remain reachable by authorities at all times.

Najib argued that there was no risk of the accused contacting the victims, as they were now under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

The judge then granted bail at RM40,000 for the two charges and set Dec 3 for the next case mention.