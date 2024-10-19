Russia launches new wave of airstrikes across Ukraine

KYIV: Air alerts sounded over many parts of Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday as Russia launched fresh attacks with drones, glide bombs and cruise missiles, reported German news agency (dpa).

Around 15 regions were affected, including Mykolaiv in the south and Dnipropetrovsk in the centre of the country, Ukraine’s air defence service wrote on Telegram.

According to the authorities, seven people were injured in an attack using drones and glide bombs in the eastern region of Sumy, which is close to the front.

Parts of the energy infrastructure, which has been repeatedly attacked by Russia, were also destroyed.

The authorities called on people to take cover in air raid shelters. During the night, the capital Kyiv also declared an air raid alert.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, one woman was injured when debris of a drone that was shot down crashed through a window into her flat. The woman was taken to hospital for surgery.

Air defence authorities in Kyiv said that all enemy drones around the capital had been destroyed.

Ukraine has been fighting to repel a full-scale Russian invasion for almost 1,000 days. The country is demanding more air defence systems from its Western allies to better protect its cities from the constant aerial attacks.

- Bernama, dpa