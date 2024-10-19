Stopgap solution to traffic woes in Tapah will cost RM2.5m - Ahmad Maslan

TAPAH: An allocation of RM2.5 million is needed to solve the problem of the traffic distribution system in Tapah town for the short term, says Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad said as of now, there were two ways to obtain the allocation, which was through the Malaysian Road Record Information System (MARRIS) or if there was a surplus from other sector allocations.

“We are trying this year (for the approval of RM2.5 million), there are two methods, one is through MARRIS which we are working with the state government, and the other is the allocation that we can get from any surplus,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, he inspected the new traffic dispersal system implemented around Tapah town here before attending a briefing on the development of the issue at the Batang Padang district Public Works Department (JKR) office.

Also present was Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

Ahmad said the solution for the interim would work after all parties have agreed on the changes to be implemented.

“Whether you want to use smart traffic lights, turn off traffic lights, want to make all the repairs, upgrade all the existing concrete blocks for a more beautiful town of Tapah... So, my commitment and the state director (of JKR) today is to find RM2.5 million for the purpose.

“Nevertheless, all joint matters dealing with problems of traders and so on, I hand over to the DO (district officer) and YDP (president of the Tapah District Council Ahmad Roslan Mohamed Nazir) as well as our YBs (Member of Parliament and State assemblyman), ” he said.

Regarding the long-term plan to solve the problem of the traffic distribution system based on the state JKR’s proposal, which was to build a 200-metre long bypass costing RM17 million, Ahmad said he wanted the state JKR to re-examine the matter.

“I told them to recalculate, because the bypass is only 200 metres and the cost to me seems high. So it may have to be recalculated in terms of land value and so on because it includes land repossession and utility relocation,” he said.

The Ministry of Public Works (KKR) announced in a statement that on Aug 23, the one-way road system was fully implemented in Tapah town with two traffic lights there closed to facilitate traffic flow.

According to KKR, during the test period of the one-way system, congestion in Tapah town has been minimised with vehicle traffic running smoothly.