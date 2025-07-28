DBKL issues 41 compounds to unlicensed photographers at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) conducted a joint enforcement operation called ‘Ops Lens’ and issued 41 compound notices to unlicensed photographers operating around the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, and National Registration Department.

DBKL stated that the operation aimed to monitor and take action against individuals offering photography services in public spaces without proper permits.

“With the involvement of partner agencies, checks were also conducted to identify individuals with criminal records, verify identification documents, and confirm their citizenship status. No arrests were made during this operation,“ DBKL said in a statement.

The authorities emphasized that public spaces must be used responsibly and in compliance with regulations. “Unlicensed photography services are not only illegal but also pose safety risks to visitors.

Some of these activities are carried out on roads or pedestrian paths, which not only endanger the photographers and their clients, but also disrupt the flow of public movement,“ DBKL added.

The city hall warned that it would confiscate equipment if illegal photography activities continue.

“Monitoring and enforcement action will regularly be carried out to ensure that the city remains safe, orderly and harmonious for all,“ it said. - Bernama