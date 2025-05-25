KUALA LUMPUR: Negotiations on the enhanced memorandum of agreement for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), aimed at strengthening energy security, connectivity, and sustainability, are set to conclude with a signing at the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting in October 2025.

In making the announcement, Investment Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ASEAN Economic Ministers welcomed ongoing work towards the establishment of the APG Financing Facility Framework, which will enhance cross-border flows of foreign direct investments (FDIs) and new funding opportunities for regional energy-related projects.

“The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council also expressed full support for the convening of a joint meeting between ASEAN’s Energy, Finance, and Economic Ministers in August 2025,” he told a press conference after the 25th AEC Council (AECC) Meeting here today.

The 25th AECC Meeting was held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, with 11 agenda items discussed by the bloc’s representatives, focusing on strengthening regional cooperation.

Chaired by Tengku Zafrul, the meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong; Brunei’s Minister of Finance and Economy II Datuk Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah; Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul; Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien; Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso; and Industry and Commerce Minister Malaithong Kommasith (Laos).

Other representatives who attended the meeting included Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty (Philippines), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong (Singapore), Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan (Thailand) and Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay (Timor-Leste).

The 46th ASEAN Summit, being held under Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc. It previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

The ASEAN Summit and its related meetings are expected to address a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, with the ongoing crisis in Myanmar remaining a key point of concern for ASEAN member states.

In addition to the ASEAN-level meetings, the summit will also feature two important inter-regional platforms, the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, signalling growing engagement between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.