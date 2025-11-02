SUNGAI PETANI: Investigations are ongoing into the death of a Taiping Prison inmate last month, allegedly due to assault, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He said police have opened an investigation file and are conducting a thorough probe.

“This process includes taking statements from everyone involved, whether inmates or prison officers (wardens) on duty on the day (Jan 17) of the incident. This investigation process is ongoing,” he told reporters.

He was speaking after the Inmates’ Thaipusam Meet-and-Greet Event and a working visit to Sungai Petani Prison today.

He said the Parliamentary Special Select Committee has also called the Home Ministry to get feedback on the Taiping incident.

“The Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus, also contacted me to express his wish to meet with the parties involved.

“We will provide full cooperation but this process must be done in an orderly and phased manner. What is important is that the Prisons Department always carries out its responsibilities well and provides full cooperation to all stakeholders in investigating an incident,” he said.

Earlier, Perak acting police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said they received a report on the inmate’s death case on Jan 17 and had opened an investigation paper under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in today’s ceremony, 102 inmates greeted their visiting families, who came from Penang, Pahang and Kuala Ketil near here.

Saifuddin Nasution said that such a programme can motivate other inmates because they can see that good behaviour is rewarded, thus encouraging them to turn over a new leaf.