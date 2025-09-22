Debate competitions shape student success, says education minister

PUTRAJAYA: Debate competitions serve as crucial platforms for shaping student success by strengthening potential, self-confidence, and language proficiency according to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She stated that the national-level Education Minister’s Cup Generasi MADANI Debate 2025 demonstrates the younger generation’s ability to master the Malay language effectively.

“These children have shown incredibly outstanding commitment and certainly have the potential and achievements that I am very proud of,” she said when officiating the Bulan Bahasa Bersempena Dekad Bahasa Kebangsaan KPM 2025 and the national-level PETAH KPM 2025 ceremony.

Fadhlina explained that each component in the acronym PETAH carries an important role, namely P for Courteous Speech, E for Creative Expression, T for Grammatical Syntax, A for Clear Articulation and H for Solid Arguments.

She affirmed that organising such events aligns with the ministry’s commitment to empower the national language while shaping a knowledgeable and competitive generation.

Fadhlina announced that PETAH will continue as an annual agenda and expand through the MADANI Debate Academy being established in all fully residential schools.

She said the academy will serve as a structured training platform to produce new talent in debate, oratory, and public speaking.

Fadhlina expressed appreciation to the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka for their strategic cooperation in making the programme a success.

She also congratulated all participants and hoped others would increase their momentum in future editions.

The winning team from Sabah, comprising six female students, described their victory in the 2025 National Level MADANI Generation Debate Competition as unexpected.

Noraeezma Mada Ali Joharie, 16, from SMK Tawau said the success resulted from hard work and guidance from teachers and coaches.

“This is a victory we didn’t expect because initially we thought we would only make it to the semi-finals, but by God’s grace, we reached the final,” she shared.

She revealed their preparations were limited, compounded by recent power blackouts in Sabah that made practice difficult.

Noraeezma said her team prioritised concept development and argument delivery as strong arguments are crucial for convincing judges.

Other team members were Anas Humairah Suwardi, Anis Malaeka Husni, and Nur Safa Natasya Aaharuddin, all aged 15.

Two other students from SM Sains Sabah, both 16 years old, were Nur Aisyah Jasrin and Siti Ellysha Jaimis.

The winning team received trophies and a cheque for RM12,000 sponsored by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. – Bernama