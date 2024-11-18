Dec 18 case mention for woman charged with attempted murder of UiTM student

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sessions Court today set Dec 18 for the mention of a case against a woman charged with attempted murder, injuring a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun student last month.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli granted an application by deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim, who informed the court that a full psychiatric report for the accused, Norizan Ismail, 49, has yet to be received because she is still undergoing mental evaluation at Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru.

Earlier, the housewife and mother of three was ordered by the court to undergo a mental evaluation following the initial charge against her under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code on Oct 15.

Norizan was charged with attempting to murder Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20, at 7.35 pm on Oct 9 along Jalan Pantai, in front of the UiTM Dungun campus.

During the incident, Muhammad Ammar Danish and three friends—Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20—were riding motorcycles back to campus when they were rammed from behind by Norizan, who was driving a sports utility vehicle.

The crash resulted in Muhammad Akmal, Ku Adib Aizad, and Khairil Anwar, dying at the scene due to severe injuries.

Lawyer Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh represents the accused.