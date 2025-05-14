KUALA LUMPUR: France can serve as a model and benchmark for Malaysia as it explores nuclear energy as a potential source for electricity generation, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the European nation’s success in developing 57 nuclear power plants—supplying nearly 70 per cent of its electricity needs from clean energy—offers valuable insights.

Currently on a working visit to France, Fadillah earlier attended a knowledge-sharing session with the country’s key authorities and agencies responsible for regulatory frameworks, governance as well as research and development in nuclear technology, expertise and human capital.

“The session provided the opportunity to better understand the crucial roles and functions of institutions involved in nuclear regulation and governance in France, along with the support programmes and services available to countries interested in adopting nuclear energy programmes.

“These include support for newcomer countries (EDF), human capacity building (I2EN), engineering support (Assystem), regulatory frameworks (ASNR), waste management (ANDRA) and R&D and Innovation (CEA),” he said in a post on X.