KUALA LUMPUR: The nation has once again been shocked by a road tragedy stemming from poor maintenance of a heavy vehicle and a lorry driver with a prior record, with yesterday’s accident claiming the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel.

The incident, which occurred at 8.50 am along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, was reportedly caused by a steering system failure in a lorry loaded with stones, which crashed into a truck carrying 18 FRU personnel who were returning to Ipoh after completing duties under Op Chariot in Teluk Intan.

The crash not only claimed the lives of nine national heroes but also left nine others injured, who are currently at Teluk Intan Hospital, Perak.

The deceased were identified as Sergeant S Perumal, 44; Corporal Nurit Pandak, 34; Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, 38; Corporal Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41; Corporal Akmal Muhamad, 35; Corporal Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38; Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33; and Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28.

The injured personnel are Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50; Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44; Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44; Corporal Nizam Tarmizi, 38; Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39; Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin, 39; Corporal Syed Isfan Syed Mohammad, 32; Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zulkifli, 34; and Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi, 26.

Post-mortem examinations of all the deceased are expected to be completed by tonight. The bodies of Muslim victims will be prepared for funeral prayers at the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters before being taken to the 5th Unit Headquarters, FRU Sungai Senam, Ipoh, for final respects and burial.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, commenting on the matter, said the crash could have been avoided had regular maintenance been conducted at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

He stressed that not only should the lorry driver be held accountable, but the vehicle company involved should also be subjected to stern action.

More shockingly, early investigations revealed that the 45-year-old lorry driver had six criminal records, including drug-related offences. Perak Police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin also confirmed the driver had multiple outstanding traffic summonses.

This is not the first fatal accident caused by drivers with criminal records and neglected vehicle maintenance. On May 12, 2022, five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students were killed when their vehicle and three other cars were hit by a sand-laden lorry with faulty brakes.

On March 16 this year, a Singaporean child was killed and two others injured when a lorry, driven by a 57-year-old man under the influence of drugs, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into their vehicle in a road crash along Jalan Pantai, Permas Jaya.

Today’s tragedy also revived memories of a similar dark moment 35 years ago at Kilometre 31 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, when 11 FRU personnel from Troop 4B lost their lives after a truck they were travelling in was hit by an express bus that had reportedly lost control due to brake failure.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that a special task force would be established soon to investigate the root cause of the crash and recommend road safety improvements.

He said the task force would comprise experts and independent members. Loke had earlier stated in March that problematic lorry companies would face strict action, including vehicle permit suspension, if they failed to comply with regulations.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also issued separate statements pledging thorough investigations and ensuring the welfare of the victims’ families and affected personnel would be prioritised.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay told a press conference in Perak that the families of the nine deceased FRU members would receive financial aid and compensation ranging from RM58,000 to RM269,700, which would be disbursed promptly through several welfare funds.

He also said injured personnel would not be excluded from receiving compensation and aid, although the amount would be determined based on medical assessments.