Decomposed woman’s body found in Chemor house near Ipoh

CHEMOR: The decomposed body of a woman was found in a house in Taman Klebang Jaya this evening.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the discovery.

The body was found by a man who works as an agent for a water filter and air conditioning company.

The discovery was made at approximately 4.25 pm.

The informant reported seeing the decomposed remains through the window of the house.

Forensic teams have been alerted to process the scene.

Further investigations are currently underway. - Bernama