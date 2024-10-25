Deepavali carnival lights up Rangoli Walk in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Deepavali Carnival at Rangoli Walk in Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee here is bustling with visitors, as Hindu devotees are busy preparing for the festival, which falls next Thursday.

This year, through the Seremban City Council, the state government has extended the Deepavali Carnival to Taman AST for 10 days, starting Oct 21.

State-level Deepavali Carnival advisor P. Gunasekaran said the initiative reduces congestion and facilitates preparation for the celebration.

“A total of 210 vendors are participating in the carnival this year. For the visitors’ convenience, two free shuttle buses are provided to the two locations. We are targeting to attract 50,000 visitors to this carnival,“ he told Bernama.

Gunasekaran said the buses run every 10 minutes to shuttle visitors between the carnival locations at Taman AST and Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee, saving them time looking for parking spots.

A Bernama check found visitors from various backgrounds enjoying the festive atmosphere, colourful decorations and various offerings on sale, such as traditional and modern clothing, cookies and festive treats at affordable prices.

The carnival is further enlivened by colourful decorative lights and beautiful rangoli patterns adorning stalls along Jalan Lee Fong Yee.

Visitors can purchase beautiful saris and try a variety of traditional snacks like murukku, laddu, and athirasam. Several food stalls also serve delicious Indian dishes such as idli, pani puri, and biryani.

Uma Vaisanavi, 23, from Rantau, Rembau, said she is preparing early for this year’s Deepavali to avoid last-minute rush.

Uma, a sales assistant at a clothing store, said she and her mother prepare festive snacks like murukku, idli, and fried nuts every year to save money.

V. Letchume, 34, a snacks vendor, said she bakes her own cookies and festive treats for sale at the carnival this year, unlike previous years when she sourced them from wholesalers.

“This not only helps reduce costs but also gives me a chance to offer fresher and higher-quality products to customers,“ she said.

Lim Hua, 33, who came with friends to the carnival, said he had visited the carnival twice to enjoy traditional Indian food.

“I am a fan of biryani, and there are vendors here selling very delicious biryani. The food here tastes better, and prices are more affordable compared to shops, so we feel that our trip is more than worth it,“ said Lim, who lives in Taman Permai, Seremban.