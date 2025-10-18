Deepavali symbolises Indian community unity and new hope in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Deepavali celebration symbolises the strength, unity and progress of the Indian community in Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Seri R. Ramanan stated that the festival’s spirit should reflect efforts to strengthen unity and empower the Indian community’s economy.

“The light of Deepavali is not merely a religious symbol, but also represents strength, love and unity,“ he said in a statement.

Ramanan expressed hope that this year’s Deepavali would be a beacon of “puthiya nambikei” or new hope for the Indian community.

He reaffirmed the MADANI Government’s commitment to fulfilling and upholding the hopes of the Indian community.

The ministry remains dedicated to supporting Indian entrepreneurs through various initiatives with substantial allocations.

Programmes include the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Programme and SPUMI Goes Big under TEKUN Nasional with RM100 million.

Other initiatives comprise the Indian Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia with RM100 million funding.

The BRIEF-i Programme under Bank Rakyat offers RM100 million in financing for eligible entrepreneurs.

Additional support includes the I-BAP SME Corp Matching Grant worth RM6 million and RM50 million allocated by SME Bank for the Vanigham Programme.

The SOORIAN Programme under PERNAS has allocated RM54.5 million as its first special provision.

The Vanakam MADANI Entrepreneurial Training Programme involves multiple agencies to strengthen entrepreneurial capacity.

Total initiatives through KUSKOP agencies involve allocations exceeding RM500 million specifically for the Indian community.

This excludes other ministry initiatives from Education, Housing and Local Government, and MITRA.

Ramanan emphasised the goal to see more Indian entrepreneurs succeed at domestic and international levels.

“This is the true meaning of the Deepavali light — guiding, illuminating, and paving the way towards shared success,“ he concluded. – Bernama