Defence Minister extends condolences to family of fallen soldier

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has extended his condolences to the family of Private Muhammad Irfan Haiqal Abdullah, who was found dead during a military operation on Pulau Mataking in Sabah.

The 20-year-old soldier from the Fifth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment was reported missing on September 12 before being discovered unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving immediate medical assistance.

Mohamed Khaled prayed for the family’s strength and resilience in facing this tragedy through a Facebook post.

“Let us all pray that Allahyarham is placed among the righteous, InsyaAllah,” he said.

Joint Task Force 2 confirmed that another soldier, Private Muhammad Zulkarnain Jaffar, remains missing following the incident.

The 27-year-old was participating in ‘Ops PASIR, Semporna Sector Series 3/2025’ with his colleague when both were reported missing.

Authorities believe the incident involved drowning, though investigations are currently ongoing.

A comprehensive search and rescue operation continues with support from multiple agencies including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. – Bernama