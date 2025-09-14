Malaysia-Thailand borders jam-packed during school holidays

AS usual, Malaysians have once again proven that school holidays are a ‘must-utilise’ period to the fullest, with all national borders, particularly those leading to Thailand, reportedly experiencing heavy congestion at this time.

A survey across social media platform TikTok reveals that among the borders experiencing severe congestion due to being ‘invaded’ by Malaysians currently are Bukit Kayu Hitam, Wang Kelian, and Sungai Golok.

The congestion was reportedly occurring since yesterday (Friday) following the government’s announcement of an additional Malaysia Day public holiday this Monday, coupled with the school term break.

Members of the public commented that although Malaysia has among the most public holidays in the world, Malaysians will still fill up all borders regardless of what type of holiday it may be.

TikTok user WMiNHS shared: “Just finished dealing with a 3-hour traffic jam last night. Current status: eating a 7-Eleven burger in my room.”

While another user Manzur Mydin commented: “Feel sorry for the small children stuck in the cars.”

The situation highlights the predictable pattern of Malaysian holiday travel behaviour, with Thailand remaining the top destination for cross-border trips during extended weekends and school breaks.

Border authorities are managing the increased traffic flow as thousands of families take advantage of the long weekend to visit neighbouring Thailand for shopping and leisure activities.