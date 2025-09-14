Electricity supply restored in stages across East Coast Sabah areas

TAWAU: Electricity supply has been gradually restored across several areas on Sabah’s East Coast since yesterday following a major transmission line disruption.

Sabah Electricity announced via official Facebook that power has returned to Kunak and parts of Lahad Datu, along with Semporna areas including Buraq Oil Pump Station and Kampung Sri Melor.

Tawau areas including Jalan Kampung Tinagat, Kampung Batu Payung, QL Farm and several schools have also seen electricity restoration.

The widespread outage occurred yesterday at 5.05 pm due to disruptions affecting both Line 1 and Line 2 of the critical 275KV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission infrastructure.

Affected districts included Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Semporna, Beluran and Tawau according to the utility company’s statement.

A Bernama survey at 7 am confirmed some Tawau areas remained without power during the morning assessment.

Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee reported via Facebook that several areas in her constituency endured power outages lasting up to 13 hours.

The survey also noted that internet services in affected areas experienced significant slowdowns due to the power disruption. – Bernama