Defence Ministry ready to repatriate Malaysians from Iran pending directive from govt - Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence is prepared to execute any government directive regarding the mission to repatriate Malaysians from Iran following the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, stated that such matters are typically handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including considering security aspects and suitable methods, given that not all aircraft can enter Iran’s airspace.

“We have not yet received instructions on the matter, which is usually managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and how to proceed... I believe they are considering it.

“I said it might not yet involve the Ministry of Defence. For now, we are ready to accept any instructions from the government once a decision is made,“ he told reporters after officiating the 59th Armed Forces Cooperative Annual General Meeting at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

Mohamed Khaled said that the use of military assets for such missions might not necessarily be the primary choice, as it could lead to misinterpretations regarding the presence of Malaysian troops.

“In this context, it’s better for military aircraft not to enter because people might think the military is coming to help,“ he said.

Yesterday, MADANI Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil reportedly said that the process of evacuating Malaysians in Iran is expected to be carried out this Friday.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that among the preparations being made is the provision of travel visas.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated last Friday following an unprovoked air strike by the Zionist regime on Iranian territory, and in retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at several locations in Israel.

Previously, Wisma Putra (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) urged all Malaysians in Iran to leave the country immediately due to the uncertain situation and the risk of it worsening without any prior warning.

Meanwhile, commenting on the safety of Malaysian Peacekeeping Force (MALBATT) personnel in Lebanon following the growing tensions involving Iran and Israel, Mohamed Khaled affirmed that their position remains safe.

“We always have continuous communication (with the team in Lebanon). If anything happens, we will certainly be informed and will take appropriate action,“ he said.