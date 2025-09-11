Defence White Paper review outlines new challenges and strategic direction

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mid-Term Review of the Defence White Paper launched today outlines new challenges and strategic directions to strengthen the nation’s defence resilience.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the 2024 Mid-Term Review was carried out to assess policy effectiveness and examine the current defence context.

He explained that the review charts a new strategic direction in line with today’s security realities, which differ from those of five years ago.

The minister revealed that the review identified emerging security challenges, particularly new defence threats driven by advanced technologies.

“It also highlighted the increasingly serious challenges in the South China Sea, in addition to non-traditional threats that require the Malaysian Armed Forces’s role beyond conventional warfare,“ he said at the launch of the mid-term review.

Mohamed Khaled noted that tensions in the South China Sea could heighten the risk of unintended military clashes.

He added that the presence of major power warships and increased military aircraft operations could further aggravate the situation.

“The use of subtle non-military strategies, such as hydrographic research activities protected by foreign coast guard vessels within Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone, could create provocation and threaten national sovereignty,“ he said.

To address these challenges, Mohamed Khaled stated that the strategic direction involves continuous reform and transformation of the Future Force.

He explained that the approach also seeks to place defence personnel and the people at the core of strengthening national defence inclusively.

This strategy aims to ensure that the Malaysian Armed Forces continue to be respected and recognised, especially among regional partners. – Bernama