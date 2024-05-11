Delay of RTB projects due to land acquisition problem - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the implementation of the flood mitigation (RTB) projects on the East Coast is due to problems in land acquisition and the relocation of utilities, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the issue of land acquisition has been resolved and the contract period of the project involved has been extended.

“Regarding the problem on the relocation of utilities, we have received approval from the utility company and we hope that the appointed contractor can transfer the utility immediately so that there is no further extension,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) regarding measures taken by the ministry to resolve the delay in the flood mitigation project and the impact of the delay with the expected major floods to hit the country, especially the East Coast.

Fadillah said there are 26 RTB projects on the East Coast, involving a cost of RM8 billion, and they included the Bertam Valley RTB project in the Cameron Highlands, Pahang, which is completed.