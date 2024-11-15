Demand for plant-based foods rising, say experts

PETALING JAYA: A surge in demand for plant-based foods, driven by the growing popularity of the “flexitarian diet”, is reshaping eating habits worldwide, said food science experts.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Food Science and Technology senior lecturer Dr Siti Aimi Sarah Zainal Abidin said the shift reflects a mix of health and environmental considerations as more people embrace plant-based diets as a sustainable and nutritious choice.

“A growing number of Malaysians are adopting a plant-based diet for health and environmental reasons, particularly in the wake of increased awareness on sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the need to reduce carbon footprint.”

She said health concerns are a major driver of this trend as plant-based foods offer a range of health benefits, especially in terms of cardiovascular health.

She also said a long-term plant-based diet could reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, help maintain a healthy weight due to its high fibre content and prevent conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and digestive issues.

She highlighted the environmental impact of reducing meat consumption as its production is a significant contributor to carbon emissions.

According to her, with SDGs encouraging society to lower its carbon footprint, plant-based foods are emerging as a sustainable choice but there are some challenges associated with adopting such diets in Malaysia, with one barrier being the high prices.

Siti Aimi said since most raw materials are imported and sold at high prices, Malaysians could explore local ingredients.

She said there are lingering misconceptions that limit the adoption of plant-based diets, with many believing they do not provide enough essential nutrients.

“There is the perception that plant-based foods are less tasty and more expensive.”

She said education is key to overcoming such misconceptions as it could help people understand how to combine plant foods for a complete protein profile and buy affordable options, such as legumes and grains.

UiTM Food Science and Technology senior lecturer Dr Azizah Othman said the increasing interest in plant-based foods shows a significant change in consumer perspectives.

“As people become more aware of the benefits of reducing meat intake, such as a lower risk of certain diseases and reduced impact on natural resources, they are increasingly drawn to

plant-based options.

“The younger generation of Malaysians are more open to plant-based foods, becoming

more health-conscious and environmentally aware. This trend is evident in the growing variety of plant-based products in grocery stores, more vegan and vegetarian menu options, and an expanding presence of plant-based eateries and brands.”

She clarified that although a plant-based diet has numerous health benefits, it is critical to consume sufficient nutrients, which are often obtained from supplements containing essential elements, such as vitamin B12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids.

“With a balanced nutritional plan, individuals could meet their needs through carefully selected foods, fortified options and supplements, if needed.”

She said taking small, manageable steps towards plant-based diets could support one’s personal health and environmental goals.