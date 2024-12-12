Denmark reopens Embassy in Malaysia, strengthening ties ahead of ASEAN Chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR: The reopening of the Danish Embassy in Malaysia marks a pivotal milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations, especially as Malaysia gears up to chair ASEAN in 2025, said Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Speaking to reporters at a reception hosted by the Danish Ambassador to Malaysia, Kirstine Vangkilde Berner, Rasmussen highlighted the growing importance of ASEAN as a bloc for Europe and the global role Malaysia continues to play.

According to him, Malaysia is a “major exporter of semiconductors and raw materials to Europe”, and therefore “Denmark needs trusted partners worldwide.”

He noted the longstanding ties between Denmark and Malaysia, which date back to Malaysia’s independence.

“We have enjoyed strong relations for decades. Malaysia is an attractive country for investment and deepening relations.”

Rasmussen expressed his hope that “we can reopen free trade negotiations with Malaysia, as there is tremendous potential.”

The minister emphasised Denmark’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with ASEAN under Malaysia’s leadership next year, leveraging Denmark’s roles as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and an active member of the European Union.

“We want to foster more win-win collaborations with ASEAN,“ he said.

The minister is currently on a two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning Tuesday, his first since assuming office in December 2022.

The Danish Embassy in Malaysia, which was closed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed operations in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kirstine Vangkilde Berner outlined Denmark’s intent to introduce cutting-edge Danish technology in green innovation, waste management, energy efficiency, and sustainable building practices to Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement earlier said between January and October 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Denmark increased by 12.9 per cent to RM2.19 billion (US$1=RM4.42), compared with the corresponding period in 2023.

Malaysia is also a proud host to more than 100 Danish companies, with investments valued over RM2.2 billion in the manufacturing sector as of June 2024, creating 5,024 job opportunities.