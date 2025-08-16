Deputy army chief welcomes MAF scheme improvements as timely

KUALA NERUS: The Deputy Army Chief, Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, has described the recent improvements to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) scheme as timely.

He stated that the expansion of performance-based incentive payments (BIPs) to lower ranks will motivate personnel to perform better.

“This is something positive as with this performance-based system, we can use it as a benchmark to determine that everyone will strive harder,“ he said.

Tengku Muhammad Fauzi spoke after the closing ceremony of the Skim Perkhidmatan Askar-Lasykar Angkatan Tetap ATM Gred Z1 (Tugas Khusus).

He also highlighted the importance of diversifying entry qualifications for military personnel.

“The expertise required for military personnel is no longer solely dependent on physical strength,“ he explained.

He emphasised the need for specialists in fields like cyber technology and social media.

“Perhaps previously, they used a lot of physical strength, but nowadays, with technology, various concepts are emerging,“ he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the initiatives at the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam Ke-20 (MAPPA XX) 2025.

The improvements include the Academic Recognition Award (HPA) and funds for INTAN to enhance civil service efficiency.

Anwar stated that these efforts align with the government’s goal of improving professionalism and welfare. - Bernama