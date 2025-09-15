Deputy minister calls for patriotic spirit in celebrating Malaysia Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R Ramanan has called on Malaysians to celebrate Malaysia Day with profound patriotic spirit and gratitude for the nation’s journey.

He emphasised that September 16 represents far more than just a date on the calendar, describing it as a reflection of the enduring struggle to build a united nation under the Jalur Gemilang.

Ramanan stated that Malaysians stand today as a people born from courage, raised in diversity and united under the majestic national flag.

He highlighted that Malaysia’s uniqueness lies in the diversity of its communities, including Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban, Kadazan, Orang Asli and all other ethnic groups.

The deputy minister noted that these differences serve not as dividers but as strengths that make Malaysia unique and extraordinary among nations.

Ramanan described Malaysia Day as a reflection of an unyielding spirit and a resolve that always believes in hope despite challenges.

He emphasised that unity remains steadfast even when tested by various challenges and attempts at division throughout the nation’s history.

The deputy minister declared himself a child of Malaysia while affirming that all citizens share this common identity and homeland.

He concluded that as long as the Jalur Gemilang continues to fly, the unity and spirit of Malaysia will endure in the souls of all citizens.

Ramanan reminded everyone that the Malaysian flag represents their shared identity while extending Happy Malaysia Day 2025 greetings to the nation. – Bernama