Deputy minister tells MP: Don’t be ‘more Hamas than Hamas’

KUALA LUMPUR: A parliamentary exchange over US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit has sparked controversy, with a deputy minister telling an opposition lawmaker not to adopt a stance more extreme than Hamas itself.

The heated discussion emerged during debates over Malaysia’s decision to invite Trump to this month’s Asean Summit, where Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin addressed concerns raised by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, the Perikatan Nasional MP for Machang.

Wan Fayhsal sharply criticised the government’s invitation, characterizing Trump as a “war criminal” whose administration enabled “genocide in Gaza.”

“No American president has ever halted Israeli aggression. Trump is the one who permitted genocide to occur. What advantage do we gain by allowing him to enter our country?” the Bersatu politician challenged.

Responding to the criticism, Mohamad emphasised that Malaysia must approach the matter with broader strategic considerations.

He explained that Trump’s invitation stems from Malaysia’s role as Asean chair, which requires adherence to the bloc’s foundational principles of neutrality and centrality.

The deputy minister also highlighted America’s economic significance as Malaysia’s leading source of foreign investment.

In a pointed remark, Mohamad noted that Hamas itself has expressed support for Trump’s 20-Point Plan, questioning why Malaysia should oppose engagement.

“Hamas itself has welcomed Trump’s 20-Point Plan. So why can’t we support it? Machang, let’s not try to be more Hamas than Hamas,“ he stated.

The plan referenced by Mohamad, unveiled on September 29, proposes an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Gaza and the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors.

Mohamad confirmed Malaysia’s willingness to support any initiative that could end the bombardment and facilitate Gaza’s reconstruction. However, he acknowledged the proposal contains “loopholes” that might still advantage Israel.

The deputy minister said Malaysia would utilize Trump’s visit as an opportunity to articulate its concerns regarding Gaza while simultaneously reinforcing relationships with both Asean partners and the United States.

Details of the 20-Point Plan

Trump’s comprehensive peace proposal encompasses several key elements:

Immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Release of hostages and prisoners

Establishment of a transitional administration under international supervision

Extensive reconstruction and humanitarian assistance programs

Notably, the plan does not guarantee Palestinian statehood, a significant omission that has generated divided responses from international leaders.

The parliamentary exchange highlights Malaysia’s delicate position as it navigates between maintaining its historical support for Palestinian rights and fulfilling its responsibilities as Asean chair while managing crucial economic relationships with the United States.

Malaysia has consistently been vocal in its support for Palestinian sovereignty and has criticised Israeli military actions.

The country does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has been among the most outspoken Muslim-majority nations on the Palestinian issue.

The invitation to Trump represents a test of Malaysia’s diplomatic approach—balancing principle-driven foreign policy positions with pragmatic engagement strategies that serve national and regional interests.

As Asean chair for the current term, Malaysia hosts the bloc’s summit meetings and must coordinate with dialogue partners, including major powers like the United States, regardless of bilateral tensions on specific issues.