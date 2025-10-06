Pakistan reaffirms support for Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership role

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan has reaffirmed its strong support for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership to steer the regional bloc toward deeper integration, peace and prosperity.

Both leaders welcomed progress in implementing the ASEAN-Pakistan Sectoral Dialogue Partnership covering practical cooperation areas for 2024-2028.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed deep appreciation for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Malaysia and Pakistan expressed optimism about expanding tourism cooperation through Visit Malaysia 2026 and Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 campaigns.

Malaysia extended a warm welcome to Pakistani travellers with both leaders agreeing to enhance tourism promotion and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Shehbaz recognised the importance of people-to-people ties between both nations.

Both leaders welcomed the positive contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Malaysia to national development.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in labour, including technical training and skills development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit serves as a reciprocal gesture to Anwar’s official visit to Pakistan in October 2024.

Malaysia and Pakistan elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019 after establishing diplomatic relations in 1957.

Total trade between Malaysia and Pakistan reached RM8.07 billion in 2024, marking a 25.5% increase from the previous year.

Malaysia’s main exports to Pakistan include palm oil, petroleum and chemical products.

Malaysia’s imports from Pakistan comprise agricultural goods, textiles, apparel, footwear and petroleum products. – Bernama