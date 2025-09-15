Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid extends condolences on Wanita UMNO chairman’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the family of Wanita UMNO Malaysia permanent chairman Datuk Saripah Aminah Syed Mohamed, who passed away this afternoon.

Ahmad Zahid described her passing as a great loss not only to Wanita UMNO but also to the party and society at large through a Facebook post.

He remembered her as a steadfast fighter in advancing the role of women, family and community development.

The entire UMNO leadership and Ahmad Zahid extended their deepest condolences to the family of the late Saripah Aminah while wishing them strength and fortitude in facing this test.

He also prayed that Allah would forgive her sins, accept her good deeds and service, and place her soul among the righteous.

Saripah Aminah served as a Senator for two terms, from 2004 to 2007 and 2007 to 2010. – Bernama