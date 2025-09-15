Deputy PM directs rescue agencies to prioritise Sabah landslide and flood victims

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has directed all search and rescue agencies to fully prioritise locating landslide victims and rescuing flood victims in Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee, issued this directive in response to the escalating crisis affecting six districts since September 9.

The disaster has caused significant damage to critical infrastructure and utilities throughout the affected regions of Sabah.

According to a 4.30 pm report from the National Disaster Control Centre, the flooding has also impacted Perak, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Sabah’s affected districts include Tawau with 59 evacuees, Penampang with 425, Membakut with 202 and Beaufort with 177 evacuees.

Papar and Putatan districts are still updating their evacuation numbers as the situation continues to develop.

The overall state figures currently stand at 863 evacuees from 220 families housed across nine temporary relief centres.

Perak’s Muallim district has registered 194 evacuees at two relief centres while Negeri Sembilan reported 50 individuals in Port Dickson.

Selangor has recorded 53 evacuees with 29 in Hulu Selangor and 24 in Hulu Langat districts.

A State Disaster Management Coordination Meeting was held earlier today chaired by the Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.

The meeting was attended by the NADMA director-general, various department heads and district officers to coordinate immediate response actions.

Sabah’s Public Works Department is prioritising repair work on Jalan Penampang-Tambunan following a landslide that disrupted this main route.

“We are accelerating debris clearance, slope stabilisation, and repairs to fully reopen the road to two-way traffic as soon as possible,“ Ahmad Zahid stated.

The Sabah Irrigation and Drainage Department is carrying out clearance and mitigation work to reduce the risk of water overflow in affected areas.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd has been directed to restore disrupted power supply to all affected communities.

The Sabah Water Department is working on immediate measures to restore clean water supply to residents impacted by the disasters.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed profound appreciation to non-governmental organisations and residents providing humanitarian aid to disaster victims.

“They have provided ready-to-eat meals, daily necessities, blankets, mattresses, pillows, and other logistical support,“ he acknowledged.

This support has significantly helped to alleviate the burden on affected victims and supported the smooth operation of relief efforts throughout the crisis.

Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that all flood-affected states would recover swiftly, enabling residents to return to normal life as soon as possible.

NADMA has been instructed to continuously monitor government agencies and NGOs to ensure ongoing support for victims in the aftermath of the floods.

The public is advised to always be prepared with an emergency bag and immediately relocate to designated relief centres when instructed.

Residents should move to higher and safer ground and prevent children from playing in floodwaters, drains, or water bodies.

“The public is also cautioned to avoid touching electrical equipment, cables, or wires during floods,“ Ahmad Zahid emphasised.

The National Disaster Control Centre operates 24 hours daily and will continue monitoring weather conditions while disseminating disaster warnings regularly.

For latest and verified disaster reports, the public can visit the official NADMA portal at www.portalbencana.nadma.gov.my for continuous updates. – Bernama