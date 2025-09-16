Deputy PM orders immediate Bailey bridge installation

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has ordered the immediate installation of a Bailey bridge across Sungai Kaiduan in Papar, Sabah, following the collapse of the existing structure due to severe flooding.

The bridge failure has completely cut off access to the area, isolating local communities and disrupting essential services.

Ahmad Zahid instructed the Sabah Public Works Department and the Royal Engineer Regiment to begin the installation without delay, leveraging their specialised expertise in Bailey bridge construction.

“I understand that the bridge at Sungai Kaiduan has collapsed due to flooding, causing the area to be cut off,” said Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee.

He emphasised the urgency of the construction, noting that the National Disaster Management Agency had supplied three modular steel bridge units to the Sabah government last year specifically for disaster preparedness.

Apart from addressing the collapsed bridge, the Sabah Public Works Department is also focusing on repair works along the Penampang-Tambunan Road following a major landslide that disrupted this key route.

Debris clearance, slope stabilisation, and immediate repairs are being actively carried out in collaboration with concession companies to restore connectivity.

These efforts also include the reconstruction of damaged suspension bridges and the rebuilding of slope retaining walls in residential areas affected by soil erosion.

Ahmad Zahid expressed deep appreciation to non-governmental organisations and local residents for extending humanitarian aid to flood victims across Sabah.

“A thousand thanks for the cooperation and contributions,” he said, acknowledging the provision of ready-to-eat food, daily necessities, and essential logistical support.

He confirmed that NADMA Director-General Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Razali Wahab have been deployed to coordinate disaster management operations in the state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved an immediate allocation of 10 million ringgit to expedite recovery efforts, focusing on public facilities, roads, schools, and health clinics. – Bernama