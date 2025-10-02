KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today extended their well-wishes to the Hindu community celebrating Thaipusam tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid highlighted Malaysia’s rich diversity, with various ethnic groups and religions living harmoniously and respecting differences as a collective strength.

“On this occasion, I would like to wish a happy Thaipusam to all Hindus across the country. Let us continue to strengthen unity and respect the diversity that forms the foundation of our nation’s harmony,” said the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

He further noted that Thaipusam is a significant religious observance for Hindus worldwide, celebrated during the month of ‘Thai’, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar.

Fadillah said that Thaipusam is another reflection of the nation’s spirit of unity in diversity, with people respecting each other’s practices, customs and cultures.

“Let us be grateful and continue to protect the unity we have achieved for a more harmonious, prosperous and peaceful Malaysia,” said the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also called on the public to strengthen unity and solidarity in the peaceful and prosperous country.

“Happy Thaipusam to all Hindus in Malaysia, who will be celebrating the festival tomorrow,” he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan also extended his Thaipusam greetings, inviting the Hindu community to embrace the spirit of the celebration with family, friends, and acquaintances.

“I pray that Hindu devotees can fulfil their vows and celebrate Thaipusam joyfully in a harmonious atmosphere across the country. Always prioritise safety,“ he said.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all security personnel, especially the police, for their efforts in maintaining safety during the celebration.

“My hope is that we continue to live in peace, unity, and stability while striving for a brighter future together. This is the greatness of our country, Malaysia,“ he said.