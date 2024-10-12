KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has deferred the Communications and Multimedia Commission of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2024 for further scrutiny and review by relevant parties.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that the Bill will be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Infrastructure, Transport, and Communications, as well as the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Electoral, and Institutional Reform, to gather input and suggestions for improving the Bill.

He proposed the deferment based on Rule 62 of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat during the winding-up of the Bill’s second reading today.

“I hope both committees will thoroughly review this Bill and invite external stakeholders, as we do not want to create the perception that this Act is merely for political gain or to favour one side.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) belongs to all Malaysians. Therefore, I hope more people will provide their views through these committees, so we can consider them and table a Bill that is expected to be agreed upon and supported by all parties,“ he said.

Fahmi said that numerous issues were raised by Members of Parliament during the debate that were not addressed in the previous MCMC engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders.

“I take note of these matters raised by the Honourable Members, and I believe more space should be given for us to examine and refine them,“ he said.

He added that the proposal to seek views from the two relevant Parliamentary Select Committees was appropriate to strengthen MCMC, given that the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) is guided by the commission.

While presenting the Bill for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Fahmi said the amendment aims to improve the role of MCMC and strengthen its governance and operations to make it more resilient and sustainable in regulating the communications and multimedia industry.

He said the Bill would also contribute to the development of a more focused, competent, and efficient industry through enhanced regulatory functions by MCMC in line with the current developments and demands of the industry both locally and internationally.

Fahmi pointed out that one of the key amendments to the Bill, regarding governance, was the separation of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as both positions are currently held by the same individual under existing legal provisions.