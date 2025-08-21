Dewan Rakyat passes 13th Malaysia Plan for 2026-2030 development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved the motion for the 13th Malaysia Plan, the country’s strategic five-year development blueprint for the 2026-2030 period, through a majority voice vote.

The 13MP motion was debated over eight days beginning August 4, with participation from 161 Members of Parliament, followed by a four-day ministerial winding-up session that concluded today.

Today’s session saw six ministries delivering their winding-up speeches, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital, and the Ministry of Economy.

Among key issues raised during the debate were calls for a flexible and optional pension withdrawal model, which allows retirees to receive monthly payments via their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

The debate also covered the formulation of new policies to enhance the education structure and strengthening Malaysia’s creative economy, also known as the orange economy.

On July 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the 13MP motion themed Melakar Semula Pembangunan (Redesigning Development), aimed at redesigning the nation’s trajectory through technological leadership, inclusive growth, and public sector reform.

The plan details Malaysia’s five-year plan through a development approach based on three fundamental pillars, namely raising the ceiling (economic growth), raising the floor (people’s lives) and strengthening governance (effective administration).

Through four core thrusts with 27 priorities and supported by more than 100 implementation strategies, the 13MP features various cross-sector reforms and plans to accelerate the transition to an economy based on digital and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The plan ensures that the benefits of development are distributed fairly across regions, social classes and generations.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues on Monday. – Bernama