Dewan Rakyat passes Constitution Amendment Bill on citizenship

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 which, among other things, grants citizenship rights to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers.

The bill was approved with more than a two-thirds majority, receiving support from 206 Members of Parliament (MPs) in a bloc vote during its second and third readings.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said one MP did not support the bill, 14 were absent and one did not vote due to suspension.

He said the bloc voting was conducted in accordance with Article 159 of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that amendments to the Constitution at the second and third readings require no less than a two-thirds majority of the total number of MPs.

Under the existing law, children born outside the Federation could only acquire Malaysian citizenship by operation of law if the father is a citizen.

The amendments also aim to lower the age limit for applying for citizenship from 21 years to 18 years.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in winding up the debate on the bill, gave an assurance that the ministry will decide on all pending citizenship applications, either approving or rejecting them, within 12 months starting today.

He said this is to ensure there are no prolonged backlogs of citizenship applications.

“Today, on Oct 17, the commitment of the Home Ministry (KDN) is that from now until Oct 17 next year, we will resolve all these (pending) applications as a sign that we are opening a new chapter and accepting new applications,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that KDN has developed a clearer and more organised standard operating procedure (SOP) for citizenship applications, which has been approved by the Cabinet.

He said the SOP will detail matters such as application procedures and the documents that must be submitted by individuals seeking citizenship.

A total of 70 MPs participated in the debate, which lasted two days starting yesterday.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will resume with the tabling of the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 4 pm tomorrow.