Dewan Rakyat passes Legal Profession (Amendment ) Bill 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2024 which, among other things, empowers the Auditor-General to audit the accounts of the Malaysian Legal Profession Qualifications Board.

The amendment to the Legal Profession Act 1976 was passed with a majority of votes in favour after being debated by 10 members of Parliament from the government and opposition blocs.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said when tabling the Bill for the second reading said that through this power, the Auditor-General can conduct periodic audits, ensuring that all financial transactions are carried out correctly and in accordance with the established procedures.

“This is a very important step to ensure transparency and integrity in the financial management of the board, thus increasing public confidence in the legal system,“ she said.

She said the amendment also allows the establishment of law firms as limited liability partnerships in line with the Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2012.

In addition, the amendment also allows the Bar Council’s Legal Aid Centre to establish one or two branches in any state outside its main office.

Azalina said the amendment to the act was important in ensuring that the legal profession in Malaysia remained relevant, competitive and continued to advance in line with current developments.