ASEAN reviews major powers’ role in SEANWFZ nuclear-free treaty

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN is currently reviewing the technical aspects of major powers joining the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty, including potential reservations on their commitments.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin stated this reflects ASEAN’s dedication to strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

The SEANWFZ Commission is leading discussions at senior official levels to assess how major powers can participate while adhering to the treaty’s principles.

“The main issue is whether these nations can place reservations on their commitments,“ Amran said during a media briefing for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

ASEAN remains a key diplomatic platform to encourage major powers toward safer nuclear weapons control.

“It provides space for global powers to join the SEANWFZ Protocol,“ Amran added. Progress is being made, though decisions may take time.

China and Russia have reportedly agreed to sign the protocol, while the US is still reviewing its stance.

The SEANWFZ Treaty, signed in 1995, aims to establish Southeast Asia as a nuclear-free zone, with nuclear-armed states pledging no use or threat of nuclear weapons within the region.

Malaysia, hosting the AMM from July 8-11, continues its ASEAN Chair role under the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability. This marks Malaysia’s fifth chairmanship since 1977. - Bernama