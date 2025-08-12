Dialight invests RM8 mln in Penang facility to boost APAC operations

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Dialight, a global leader in industrial LED lighting and opto-electronics, has invested RM8 million in a new advanced facility in Penang.

The move strengthens its manufacturing and research capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Dialight chief operating officer Rizwan Ahmad.

He stated that the investment covers infrastructure and R&D, reinforcing the company’s role as a technology-driven innovator.

“The company has been operating in Penang since 2012 with an investment of RM29 million, including this latest RM8 million commitment,” he said.

The upgraded facility aims to improve production efficiency and streamline global operations.

“Dialight is a technology company, not just an assembler—we design core components like power supplies and optics here,” Rizwan added.

The Penang plant opening was officiated by Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo and attended by Dialight CEO Steve Blair.

Rizwan highlighted that the facility unites solid-state lighting and optoelectronics production, making Penang a strategic global hub.

Blair noted that the Penang site is part of Dialight’s worldwide network, which includes operations in the UK, US, Mexico, and Singapore.

“This expansion reflects our confidence in Penang’s potential and strengthens our global customer service,” he said.

He added that further investments in optoelectronics production are planned to counter supply chain disruptions.

“Penang is key to supporting our APAC growth, and we remain committed to long-term investments here,” Blair concluded. - Bernama