Sepang circuit faces steep 20% fee hike to keep MotoGP beyond 2026

MALAYSIA could face a 20% jump in MotoGP hosting rights fees if it wishes to keep the popular event at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) after 2026, as the current deal with MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports approaches its end.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said the track’s three-plus-two-year contract with Dorna expires next year, and negotiations are already underway.

“We are in the process of collecting information (regarding renewal) and hope to table it to the cabinet by the end of the year,” he told New Straits Times.

“Dorna are also chasing us for a decision as they want to finalise their calendar (for 2027) and possibly look for a replacement if we do not want to continue hosting it.

“Of course there will be an increase (in hosting rights fees), possibly about 20 per cent compared to previously.

“It is quite high, however, we are still negotiating to get the best value for Malaysia.”

He stressed the Malaysian GP’s significant economic benefits, noting an economic impact study last year showed the event generates 6.3 times return on investment.

However, he assured that SIC will try to keep ticket prices affordable.

“We do not want to burden the rakyat (people) with expensive tickets. We previously saw what happened with Formula One (here).

“When Formula One tickets were sold at an expensive price, it was difficult for people to come and watch the race.

“We are aware of the current economic situation and are hoping to keep MotoGP tickets at a very affordable level.”

Currently, Rahmah Tickets for the 2025 Malaysian GP, scheduled for October 24-26, are priced at RM49.90.

The event drew a record-breaking 184,923 fans over three days last year, with SIC aiming to surpass 200,000 spectators this year.